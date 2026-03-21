Dhurandhar The Revenge: Aditya Dhar gets overwhelmed at screening, thanks Ranveer Singh and team for film’s triumph

Yet again, Aditya Dhar has done the impossible. Looking at the rave reviews, houseful shows, and the rising box office numbers, it’s pretty evident that he has created a storm with Dhurandhar 2. While cinema viewers have been flooding social media with positive reviews, celebs in the entertainment industry have also been heaping praise on him. Overwhelmed by the response, the filmmaker thanked his team for the film’s massive success. Check out the video!

Aditya Dhar thanks the team for making Dhurandhar The Revenge a success

After the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge in cinemas on March 19, 2026, the makers hosted a special screening for the entire team. After the show ended, director Aditya Dhar took centre stage to express his admiration for all the people who worked hard to make the movie a massive success.

In a video shared by actor Rakesh Bedi, Dhar can be seen saying, “Thank you to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film.”

Aditya further added, “I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

After he ended the speech, everyone wanted Ranveer Singh to come to the centre. But the actor decided to stay by Yami Gautam, who got emotional upon hearing her husband’s speech and the success he has gained with Dhurandhar 2.

Take a look at the video:

Celebs review Dhurandhar The Revenge

After watching the movie, many celebs from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry patted Dhar’s back for his vision. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt were also praised for their impactful screen presence. While Kartik Aaryan called it “top-notch”, Ananya Panday hailed Ranveer as a “beast.” Preity Zinta also penned a long review of the movie.

They were joined by celebs like Ram Gopal Varma, Sidharth Malhotra, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, SS Karthikeya, and others who showered praise.

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