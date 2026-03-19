Dhurandhar The Revenge: Allu Arjun heaps praise on Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar in his review, R Madhavan is touched

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar The Revenge has finally been served to the audience. Ahead of its big screen debut on March 19, 2026, the makers released paid previews on Wednesday, March 18, 2025. Among the many people who enjoyed the 4-hour-long film was Allu Arjun. Since the South star was blown away by Aditya Dhar’s creation, he decided to share his review of the actioner on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look!

Allu Arjun reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge

With the way Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar broke multiple box office records, everyone, including industry insiders, has been waiting to watch Dhurandhar The Revenge. Soon after enjoying the show, Allu Arjun penned his mind on social media.

In his review of the movie, the Pushpa actor wrote, “Just Watched #Dhurandhar2.Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳 Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team.” He heaped praise on the ‘fine performances’ by R. Madhavan and lauded ‘brilliant and a versatile actor’ Ranveer Singh.

“RVS on fire. @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag ! Jai Hind,” his review further read.

Take a look:

Upon reading such positive things for his film from the greatest actor in South Indian cinema, R. Madhavan decided to thank him for his kind words.

Responding to Allu Arjun, the Tanu Weds Manu actor expressed, “I’m so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life.”

Take a look:

Dhurandhar The Revenge also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and many others. The spy action movie is one of the longest Indian films ever produced.

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