Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Preity Zinta review ‘beast’ Ranveer Singh’s 'top-notch' acting

Aditya Dhar kept everyone eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar The Revenge. Hence, when the bookings were opened, fans rushed to reserve their seat to watch the spy action-thriller. Among them were Bollywood celebs who were blown away by the creation of the ace filmmaker. Here’s what Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Preity Zinta, and others feel about the mass entertainer.

Bollywood celebs review Dhurandhar The Revenge

Kartik Aaryan was among the excited ones who enjoyed the paid previews of Dhurandhar The Revenge on March 18, 2026. Soon after watching the movie, he took to his Instagram Stories and penned that the film is “top-notch.” The Chandu Champion actor further expressed, “@adityadharfilms has created an unforgettable cinematic experience, and @ranveersingh delivers a storm. A must watch.”

He was followed by his Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-star Ananya Panday, who was blown away by the “beast” Ranveer Singh.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari director, Shashank Khaitan, also took to social media to raise a toast to the hard work Dhar put in the film. In his review, the filmmaker wrote, “Aditya Dhar… hats off to your conviction, guts, and perseverance to create Dhurandhar 1 and 2. It’s truly what dreams are made of. You dreamt it, executed it, and now are living it.”

He added, “You have once again inspired me as a filmmaker to dream and believe. Whatever the genre of the film, chase authenticity and conviction. Ranveer Singh… can do anything as an actor. Nothing is beyond him. Beast mode, chameleon, vulnerable, fierce. Just wow in every frame.”

Take a look:

A couple of hours ago, Preity Zinta shared pictures with Arjun Rampal, who essayed the role of Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar 2. In her long review of the movie, the actress mentioned that everything, right from direction, acting, music, editing, story, and casting, was mind-blowing.

She added, “The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same.”

Take a look:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

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