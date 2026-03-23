Dhurandhar The Revenge: Did you know Ranveer Singh’s fitness coach Mustafa Ahmed played his ally Rizwan in actioner?

Dhurandhar The Revenge is mounted on the able shoulders of director Aditya Dhar and the lead actor, Ranveer Singh. However, there were many other actors who impressed the audience with their screen presence and loyalty to their characters. One of them was celebrity fitness trainer, Mustafa Ahmed, who played Singh’s ally, Rizwan Shah, in the film. Despite not knowing anything about acting, he killed it with his performance in Dhar’s actioner.

About Mustafa Ahmed, aka Rizwan Shah from Dhurandhar 2

Several acclaimed actors were cast in Dhurandhar The Revenge. Among them was an underdog who has been training Bollywood celebs to create beast-like bodies. But never in his distant dream did he think of sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh. Aditya Dhar roped in movement specialist and coach Mustafa Ahmed to play Hamza Ali Mazari’s ally, intelligence operative Rizwan Shah, in the spy thriller.

Rizwan comes to Hamza’s defence and helps him strike off all the pending names of the enemies mentioned in his diary in Dhurandhar 2. Till the end, he stands by his reel-life pal and makes sure he survives the final interaction with Major Iqbal (played by Arjun Rampal) and its brutal aftermath that brought the entertainer to a close. But the standout scene was when Rizwan gives cover to Hamza when the latter chases Iqbal amid the cross-firing.

But before facing the camera for the first time in Dhoom Dhaam, Mustafa Ahmed worked behind-the-scenes in training B-town celebs to attain the desired body to ace their characters in movies. Ahmed was also seen in Dhurandhar Part 1, but in the second instalment, his character expanded and was given more crucial screentime.

In the years of attaining a toned, muscular body, he trained celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, and more. Mustafa guided Ranveer in transforming into Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. He also trained Vicky Kaushal during the making of his 2021 drama film, Sardar Udham.

After receiving positive reviews for his acting, Ahmed took to social media and thanked Aditya Dhar for seeing Rizwan in him. In the caption, he expressed, “You saw Rizwan in me and fought for me to not just get the part but deliver on it. You saw something that I didn’t even know existed. And look at what you did with someone who didn’t know the A of Acting. It’s you who truly empowered it.”

Dhurandhar The Revenge also starred Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, R. Madhavan, and many others.

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