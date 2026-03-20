Dhurandhar The Revenge: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu salute Aditya Dhar for ‘delivering a storm’, Ram Gopal Varma calls it ‘horror for filmmakers’

Dhurandhar The Revenge’s paid previews started on March 18, and it was released in cinemas on March 19. Since then, several stars from Bollywood and the South have been heaping praise on Aditya Dhar for creating a masterpiece. In their review, Jr. NTR and Mahesh Babu saluted the filmmaker for creating a storm. Ram Gopal Varma also lauded the team in his long social media post. Read on!

Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Gopal Varma review Dhurandhar The Revenge

The audience is flooding cinema halls to watch Dhurandhar The Revenge. Many celebs have already enjoyed the show on 70 mm. Since they were highly impressed with Aditya Dhar’s direction, they decided to raise a toast to his creativity and the entire team of the spy thriller.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jr. NTR saluted the makers for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. In his review, the RRR actor added that Ranveer Singh is not just breathtaking; he delivered an absolute masterclass on screen. Lauding Dhar’s conviction and fearless vision, the South Indian superstar acknowledged how effortlessly R. Madhavan dominated every frame.

The actor also heaped praise on Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, along with Shashwat Sachdev, for elevating every sequence with his music.

Check out his post:

Varanasi actor Mahesh Babu wasn’t behind in sending good wishes to the team. In his review, the actor expressed, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is an explosion executed with perfect precision!!!! The finest version of Ranveer unleashed and how. The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music. This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Check out his post:

Next up was ace Indian filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma who took time to pen a long and detailed review of Dhurandhar 2. The director started by mentioning that the film is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed-down, over-the-top cinema. “#Dhurandar2 will scare the living hell out of every filmmaker who still worships the godly hero,” a part of his review read.

Check out his post:

Dhurandhar The Revenge is currently going strong at the box office. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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