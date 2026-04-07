Dhurandhar The Revenge: Meet the woman behind Ranveer Singh’s striking transformation as Hamza Ali Mazari

Aditya Dhar mounted his mass entertainer on the able shoulders of his star cast, especially lead actor Ranveer Singh. When the first look at his character, Hamza Ali Mazari, was unveiled, the internet went gaga over it. While he put his heart and soul into getting into the shoes of Hamza Ali Mazari, a lot of credit also goes to makeup artist Preetisheel Singh D’Souza, the brain behind his striking transformations.

Meet the unsung heroine behind Ranveer Singh’s transformation

Be it Ranveer Singh’s rugged, blood-soaked look or his intense avatar as the bone-chilling ghost in Dhurandhar The Revenge, all of it was professionally created by an army of makeup artists led by Preetisheel Singh D’Souza. However, the National Award-winning makeup, hair, and prosthetic designer isn’t alone in this. Singh co-owns a makeup studio called Da Makeup Lab with another maestro named Mark D’Souza.

Together, both of them created the unbelievable look of Singh in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film, Dhurandhar The Revenge. It won’t be wrong to say that she is the magician who has been whipping up some memorable looks over the past decades. Be it working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan or helping Alia Bhatt look the part in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Singh and her team have done it all. Before she collaborated with Ranveer in Dhurandhar, she worked with him in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the character designer revealed that they had to “strike the balance between making it cinematic but not distracting” to create his unkempt hair. Singh further revealed, “Dhurandhar expands over a certain time period, and I wanted to track that journey from getting into the spy look to entering the gang. I wanted to show the initial rugged rawness.” She even gave Ranveer some freckles on his face and tanned his skin tone to build character. Apparently, it would take her nearly 1.5 hours to prepare.

In a heartfelt BTS video where the team transformed Ranveer into the ghost born of shadows, she noted, “When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe!”

Take a look:

Preetisheel’s journey from a corporate employee to becoming Bollywood’s most sought-after transformation specialist is as inspiring as the characters she creates.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in traditional Kodava saree, blushes as Vijay Deverakonda dedicates speech to his ‘Rushi’; VIDEO