Dhurandhar The Revenge: Nagarjuna Akkineni ‘can’t stop thinking’ about Ranveer Singh’s ‘inspiring’ spy thriller

In just couple of days of its release, Dhurandhar The Revenge has done the unexpected. The spy-thriller is on its way to break multiple records at the box office and probably exceed the collections of Part 1. Amid the rave reviews the movie is receiving online, South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni penned his brief review of Aditya Dhar’s actioner. Check it out!

Nagarjuna Akkineni reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge

After Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Baby, Ram Gopal Varma, and others, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is bowled over by Dhurandhar The Revenge. Hence, the South star decided to pen his admiration for director Aditya Dhar and laud the actors and technicians who put their heart and soul into making the film a success.

Taking to X, the Coolie actor expressed, “Saw this incredible film called #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge !!! What a ride! It just blew my mind and I can’t stop thinking about it. This is one of those films that inspires and changes filmmaking!!”

In his review, he further added, “Heartiest congratulations to this inspiring director@AdityaDharFilms and also to the entire technical team, including camera, music, sound design, action,art….A big shoutout to all the ACTORS you were all so brilliant.”

Take a look:

Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu review Dhurandhar The Revenge

Earlier, Jr. NTR raised a toast to the makers for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. In his review, the RRR actor penned, “A big salute to the team of #DhurandharTheRevenge for delivering a storm to Indian audiences. Ranveer sir @RanveerOfficial is not just breathtaking…. He delivered an absolute masterclass on screen. It takes conviction and fearless vision to mount a film like this and Aditya Dhar sir @AdityaDharFilms brings that strength to every frame.”

He also heaped praises on R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, music composer Shashwat Sachdev, and Akshaye Khanna.

He was joined by Varanasi actor Mahesh Babu, who called Dhurandhar Part 2 an explosion executed with perfect precision. In his review, the star stated, “The way Aditya Dhar has conceived and delivered this standing ovation-worthy experience is remarkable. Special mention to Maddy’s performance and Shashwat Sachdev’s music. This is a film meant to be experienced and celebrated. Congratulations to the entire team.”

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