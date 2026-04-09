Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller online

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to wreak havoc at the box office. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller continues to draw audiences even in its third week. Despite its success theatrical run since release on March 19, 2026, a section of viewers is choosing to wait for its digital premiere. Unlike some South Indian films that arrive on streaming platforms within weeks, Hindi films tend to extend their theatrical window, often delaying their online debut.



When and where to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge online



According to online reports, Ranveer Singh starrer was scheduled for a mid-May OTT release. However, new developments indicate a slight delay. The streaming rights have been acquired by JioHotstar in a major deal, marking a shift from the first installment’s Netflix premiere. Reports suggest that the digital release is being strategically planned around the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2026, with the film now expected to premiere in the last week of May or first week of June 2026 to maximize viewership. The delay is largely due to platform strategy rather than performance concerns.



Cast and crew of Dhurandhar: The Revenge



Dhurandhar: The Revenge is headlined by Ranveer Singh. He is supported by Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi among others. The film has a runtime of 229 minutes, nearly four hours. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the music and BGM are scored by Shashwat Sachdev with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The film has been backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.



About the film



The second instalment revolves around Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian agent locked in a high-stakes battle against Pakistan’s ISI chief, Major Iqbal. The narrative traces Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s transformation into Hamza, how he navigates enemy territory with restraint and grit, and whether he ultimately succeeds in his mission as Sher-e-Baloch. The film answers all these questions while keeping the stakes consistently high.

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