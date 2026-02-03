Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh announces teaser release date and time with an intriguing poster

Dhurandhar continues to win over the audience even after its OTT release. But it’s time to take a look at what Aditya Dhar has created for the sequel to his mega blockbuster film. After teasing the audience for a while, Ranveer Singh finally dropped an intriguing poster to announce that the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be unveiled today at 12:12 pm.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser date and time revealed

The audience has been eagerly waiting to see what’s in store for them ever since Dhurandhar Part 2 was announced. After days of keeping them waiting and teasing them with little information about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the makers are finally dropping the bombshell teaser today (February 3, 2026).

Minutes ago, Aditya Dhar's team shared an intriguing poster officially announcing the title of the film. With it, they also revealed that the teaser will be out at 12:12 pm. “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM,” read the caption. The team also mentioned that the film will be released in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Check it out:

The makers also hashtagged Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, confirming their return to the most-anticipated sequel.

Akshaye Khanna played an impactful role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. While the audience will get to see him in Part 2, a source told Pinkvilla that his appearance will be limited to flashback scenes. “There is no additional filming happening with Akshaye Khanna at the moment. His portions were wrapped earlier and are part of key flashback moments in the narrative,” a source clarified.

In a chat with NDTV, Yalina Jamali (Sara Arjun) spilled that the audience will see the true strength of her character in the upcoming action-thriller. She added, “The actual scope of my character is in part two, mostly... We had a lot of discussion initially, before starting on.”

Apart from the original team, Mid-Day reported that Vicky Kaushal will also be joining the cast. An informed stated that Vicky will be joining the project as Major Vihaan Shergill from Dhar’s directorial debut movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike. However, makers have not confirmed it.

