Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh channelizes Hamza Ali, predicts film will change the future of Indian cinema

In a day, the most-awaited Hindi movie of the year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will finally hit cinemas. Recently, the entire song album of the movie was released, keeping the excitement around the film on an all-time high. At the album launch, Ranveer Singh expressed his gratitude for the massive box office success of Dhurandhar. He also stated that the upcoming Part 2 will change the future of Indian cinema. Read on!

Ranveer Singh talks about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

At the album launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh took over the stage and addressed the audience. Talking about the upcoming action-thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar, the ace actor predicted that it will change the future of Indian cinema. “Itna bata doon, ab Indian cinema ka mustaqbil ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega. (Let me inform you, now Dhurandhar: The Revenge will decide the future of Indian cinema)."

Expressing his excitement for the release of Part 2, the actor stated that not just the domestic audience, but people around the world are eagerly waiting for the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and his entire team is delighted by it. “We are so humbled by the kind of excitement and anticipation that we are seeing for the second part. It is unprecedented. We are still processing it. It is such a rush,” he added.

The actor expressed his heartfelt love and respect for the overwhelming response to the first part of the film. Channelising his inner Hamza Ali Mazari, Singh stated, “Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad (Friends, you have taken Dhurandhar, our film, to a historic milestone, and this has only been possible because of your love and support. Today, we thank the cinema-going audience across the world for this)."

For the unaware, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026. Apart from Ranveer, the film will see the return of Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and many others.

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