Dhurandhar The Revenge: SS Rajamouli reviews Ranveer Singh's mesmerising acting in Aditya Dhar’s gutsy actioner

Dhurandhar The Revenge is currently on everyone’s lips. Every Indian actor and filmmaker is talking about the movie that has wreaked havoc in cinemas. Among them is ace South Indian director S.S. Rajamouli, who spoke about Aditya Dhar hitting it out of the park with his mindboggling creation. Read on to know what he thinks about Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan’s acting in the movie.

S.S. Rajamouli reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge

Minutes ago, S.S. Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen his thoughts about Dhurandhar The Revenge. The filmmaker started by stating that he loved Dhurandhar Part 1. But according to him, the second instalment has surpassed the original in both scale and soul.

“The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion,” the Varanasi director expressed.

He further wrote that Aditya Dhar hit it out of the park and appreciated his guts to make and release a film that is 4-hours-long. Reviewing Ranveer Singh’s performance, Rajamouli highlighted, “The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat.”

Lastly, he heaped praise on R. Madhavan for carrying the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well. “Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success,” he concluded.

Take a look:

Upon seeing the positive response to his creation, Aditya Dhar got overwhelmed during the special screening. In a video posted by Rakesh Bedi, the director thanked his team for putting their heart and soul into the film.

Dhar can be seen saying, “Thank you to those who believed in me, starting from Jyoti Deshpande, and of course, my HODs, my cast members, actors, and everyone who has given their heart and soul to the film.”

He added, “I am overwhelmed with all the responses coming in and even the memes. But I genuinely want to thank everyone for being here, supporting us, and being part of this journey. This wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Dhurandhar The Revenge was released in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

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