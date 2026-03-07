Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh goes on rampage as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Aditya Dhar's actioner

After the massive success of Part 1, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the trailer drop of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As promised, the trailer was released today at 11:01 AM, and it has the potential to live up to the expectations of the viewers. Take a look!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer Out

Ranveer Singh is back to seek revenge. But this time, it’s personal. The most-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is out, and it’s everything the audience has been looking forward to. With an extra dose of action, drama, and suspense, the trailer gives a peek into the upcoming actioner.

The 3-minute 25-second trailer opens with Ajay Sanyal (played by R. Madhavan) being intimidated by terrorists. But the moment he tries to insult the country, Ranveer Singh channels Hamza Ali Mazari and takes them down, all at once. After Rehman Dakait’s assassination, Hamza has been wreaking havoc on the streets of Liyari. Now, the biggest question is: Who will be Liyari’s new leader?

Watch the trailer below:

Here comes Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a passionate patriot who is trained to be a killing machine so he can go on a rampage to seek revenge from the enemies of his country. Looking at the trailer, it seems like Aditya Dhar will be taking the audience back in time to tell the story behind Rangi’s effortless transformation into Hamza.

“Honsla-Eendhan-Badla” is the war cry as Hamza returns to fight SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt) and Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). Dhurandhar: The Revenge will make its way to cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that its paid preview shows are scheduled to begin on March 18, starting from 5 PM in India. Since the trailer is up, the ticket bookings for the paid previews are expected to go live shortly. Moreover, the advance booking will also open soon.

The power-packed spy-action thriller is penned, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar are the co-producers. Presented by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

