Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read as Ranveer Singh returns to fight Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal

The awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was finally served to the audience earlier today. It showcases Ranveer Singh in a gory avatar, ready to lock horns with Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in the upcoming Aditya Dhar project. Currently, the internet is buzzing with rave reviews of the impressive trailer. Take a look!

Dhurandhar The Revenge Trailer Twitter Review

Yet again, Aditya Dhar has served a masterpiece trailer, keeping the momentum going for the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, 2026. The clip showcases Ranveer Singh’s transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza Ali Mazari to protect his country from terrorists.

Upon watching the high-octane trailer, a user penned, “Take note of the name - Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Because he is gonna rule the book and corner of every street across the country, and make his mark transcending international boundaries too! Seated with 23 people in CA! Fab trailer cut Adithya Dhar Saab!”

Another cinebuff states that this is by far the most mind fucking fantastic trailer of all time! You/We are still not ready for this... This is gonna be God tier EPIC!” According to a third, Dhurandhar Part 2 is a storm that will go on a rampage across the Indian box office. Upon watching the trailer, an excited Twitter user opined that any movie that will be released close to Dhurandhar: The Revenge won’t survive.

Take a look at the reviews:

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the ambitious sequel to the 2025 blockbuster hit movie, Dhurandhar. The spy-action thriller is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. While Singh leads the show, he is joined by an impressive cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera, along with several others.

Apart from them, Yami Gautam is also expected to make a special appearance in her husband’s directorial project. Dhar’s second instalment of the duology is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

