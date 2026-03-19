Dhurandhar The Revenge Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Ranveer Singh return as Hamza Ali

After wreaking havoc in Lyari in Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is back to take over Karachi in Dhurandhar The Revenge. Aditya Dhar has finally handed over the second instalment of his mega blockbuster to the audience, and it seems like he has lived up to everyone's expectations. Despite being nearly 4-hour-long, the movie has managed to hit the right spots. Hence, if you’re looking forward to enjoying the spy action-thriller in cinemas, then consider reading these X (formerly Twitter) reviews.

Dhurandhar The Revenge X reviews

After enjoying Dhurandhar The Revenge on the big screen, a user shared his review on social media. Lauding the filmmaker, the viewer expressed, “@AdityaDharFilms what direction you’ve done. You nailed it. Make us hooked to the movie for 4 hrs. The bade Sahab twist & the interval Demonetisation’s truth was so perfectly revealed. Go watch the movie at the theatres guys. #Dhurandhar2 #DhurandharTheRevenge.”

Another cinemagoer stated that Dhurandhar 2 is built for the masses. “Dhurandhar 2: Revenge is not a movie. It’s a full-blown adrenaline trade. Every scene hits like a breakout candle. No pullbacks. No mercy. This one is built for the masses — and it delivers,” the user added.

According to a third, “Dhurandhar 2 Worth the wait and great movie. Great acting and excellent direction and cinematography #dhurandhar2.”

A fan also lauded Arjun Rampal’s acting as Major Iqbal. “@rampalarjun sir completely steals the show in #Dhurandhar2. His portrayal of a terrorist is incredibly believable. That chilling smile and the father-killing scene gave me literal goosebumps. Bone-chilling performance!” the user expressed. Apart from the performances and the screenplay, many were delighted to hear some of yesteryear’s songs as the background score for the film.

Take a look at the reviews:

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun also enjoyed the paid previews of the film on Wednesday, March 18, 2025. He was highly impressed by the actors' performances, especially Ranveer and R. Madhavan. Hence, he also wrote a positive review of Aditya Dhar’s actioner.

Take a look:

Dhurandhar The Revenge made its big screen debut on March 19, 2026. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and many others.

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ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Allu Arjun heaps praise on Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar in his review, R Madhavan is touched