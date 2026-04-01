Dhurandhar The Revenge: Vicky Kaushal hails Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Aditya Dhar, says ‘Aap sabhi Dhurandhar ho’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge has impressed many, and the recent admirer of the spy thriller is Vicky Kaushal. Hours ago, the Chhaava actor took to his social media handle to heap praise on the mass entertainer. He also lauded the entire cast, stating ‘You all are Dhurandhar’. Read on!

Vicky Kaushal reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge

Vicky Kaushal has been out and about, fulfilling his work commitments. But the moment he returned to Mumbai, one of the first things he did was to watch Dhurandhar The Revenge. As expected, the actor was blown away by Aditya Dhar’s vision and Ranveer Singh’s class act. Hence, he reviewed the film on his Instagram Stories.

The Masaan actor started by mentioning how shocked, proud, and in absolute awe he is of Aditya Dhar and his craft. He lauded the filmmaker’s hard work and the sincerity with which he made this film. “Nothing short of gold standard. You deserve every bit of this success. Congratulations bhai,” Vicky penned for his Uri: The Surgical Strike director.

Further on, Kaushal took the opportunity to mention that he is inspired by his brother Ranveer Singh and was thrilled to watch R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Mustafa Ahmed. “Your finesse and flare as an actor is unmatched. Honsla Eendhan Badla @actormaddy Sir you were a joy to watch! @therakeshbedi Sir tussi kamaal ho (you are great). Big hug! @mustafa_thebull_ahmed Swaad aa gaya,” he expressed.

Take a look at his review:

Shiv Kumar Panicker’s genius editing was also lauded by the ace Bollywood actor. Concluding his review, Vicky added, “Your toughest and best work till date. @shashwatology I'm a fan! @officialjiostudios #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @b62studios Hats off and mubarakaan (congratulations)! Each and every department... the whole team... kudos! Aap sabhi Dhurandhar ho (You all are Dhurandhar).”

A couple of days ago, Vicky told the media that he is very happy to see how Dhurandhar is doing. While he loved the first part, he was eagerly waiting to watch the second part. On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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