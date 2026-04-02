Dhurandhar The Revenge: Was Hamza Ali Mazari able to return to his family as Jaskirat Singh Rangi?

In Dhurandhar The Revenge, Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari goes all guns blazing to complete his mission. The diary becomes the blueprint of the state-funded operation that aimed at the masterminds behind the brutal attacks against India. But in the last chapter, Aditya Dhar pours down the emotional overload that’s been built up for the past 229 minutes. The question remains: Did Operation Dhurandhar erase Hamza Ali Mazari’s original identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge ending explained

The 3-hour 49-minute mass entertainer comes to a point where the audience is indecisive, whether to leave their seats or to stay further to know what the future holds for Ranveer Singh’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Throughout the film, Ranveer Singh’s alias Hamza Ali Mazari infiltrates deep into Pakistan’s camps.

But towards the end, his cover blows up when ASP Omar Haider confronts Yalina Jamali (Sara Arjun) and unearths that Hamsa is indeed an Indian agent. This information is further shared by Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), who will be meeting Hamza for a deal. However, with the help of Shirani (Bimal Oberoi), Mazari cracks open Iqbal’s hideout. In the final encounter with the ISI major, Hamza seeks ‘The Revenge’.

However, he is held hostage by ISI, but thanks to Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) and the ISI Chief’s grave mistake, Jaskirat returns home with the help of Indian spy Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi). Upon his return, he is asked to meet his seniors for the debriefing. But before it could happen, the asset ran away to his family in Pathankot, Punjab. Even though he and the audience expected a happy ending with him meeting his mother, sister, and his nephews, something changed in him when he saw his family together.

While many thought this was the cliché ending of the spy-thriller, the final chapter, ‘Dhurandhar’ takes over the screens where Sushant Bansal (Manav Gohil) and Sanyal teach the trainees ‘Balidaan Parmo Dharma’ (Sacrifice is the highest duty).

Jaskirat's training with the Research & Analysis Wing binds the conclusion together. He is now a key asset to his country, who is trained to make sacrifices for his nation. If he returns to his family, will he be able to answer their questions? After vowing to protect his motherland, will he be able to live a normal life?

To some, it’s clear that even though he has survived the mental and physical exhaustion of being an Indian spy, he has indeed lost his identity as Jaskirat. The conclusion shows the psychological toll the operation took on Rangi, who once despised joining the Indian Army.

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