Dhurandhar THROWBACK: When Yami Gautam predicted Aditya Dhar’s next after Uri: The Surgical Strike would be a never-before-seen phenomenon

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, actor and his wife Yami Gautam, and director Aditya Jambhale joined Pinkvilla to talk about their movie Article 370, back in 2024. During the exclusive interview, Yami revealed what Aditya has been working on after his directorial debut project, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Two years ago, she had predicted that Dhar’s second film as a director would be a never-before-seen phenomenon. Check it out!

When Yami Gautam manifested Dhurandhar’s success in an interview with Pinkvilla

In the interview held in February 2024, Yami Gautam spoke about Aditya Dhar’s mega blockbuster film, Dhurandhar. While talking to us two years ago, Dhar had confirmed that his film Ashwatthama had been put on the back burner. However, he did share that he had been working on something after his directorial debut project, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The filmmaker told us, “There is something we’re developing which, with all probability, we're going to shoot in June/July.” When the host expressed his excitement to know more about the project he is working on, Yami jumped in and stated that she had read the script of his upcoming film and wanted to be part of it, if only she were a guy.

Gautam told us, “There are moments and only time I wish I were a guy because I know the story. I have read the script. It's a world, it’s something which you have not seen before, and knowing the kind of creative force Aditya is, we have all the right to ask him to do something completely different from Uri: The Surgical Strike, which he has created, and he'll always do. Being predictable or following just the pattern or trend has never been his thing. I am really excited for what's coming up next.”

Watch the video below:

As Yami predicted, the 2025 action-thriller Dhurandhar topped the charts, broke multiple records at the box office, and became a groundbreaking phenomenon. The second instalment of the two-part movie, Dhurandhar The Revenge, released earlier this year and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvila!

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