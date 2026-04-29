Dhurandhar to release in Japan, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film to hit the cinemas on July 10, 2026

After its massive run at the box office, Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar is set for its theatrical release in Japan. The Japan release will mark a significant step in the film’s growing international journey. With strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest, the film continues to extend its reach into newer territories.

Dhurandhar to release in Japan

Ranveer Singh actioner will hit the theatres in Japan on July 10, 2026. The film’s immersive storytelling and technical finesse will connect well with Japanese viewers. The first instalment of the spy action entertainer had release worldwide across theatres on December 5, 2025. The film then went onto deliver exceptional box office collection across key overseas markets, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in North America. The film also set new benchmarks in Canada and Australia, while securing a place among the top-performing Indian films in the United Kingdom.

About the film, cast and crew

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar takes us to the early 2000s, deep into Karachi’s dangerous Lyari district, where a young Indian spy is on a risky mission. Led by Ranveer Singh, the ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

This high-octane action thriller is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is now set to create a powerful cinematic impact as it releases in theatres across Japan. The soundtrack for the film is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

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