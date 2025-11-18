Dhurandhar Trailer Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read as Ranveer Singh’s fierce new avatar takes over the internet

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar has finally released its trailer, and social media is buzzing with reactions. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

The trailer sets a gripping and dark tone, filled with striking visuals, heavy dialogues, and intense action. Ranveer Singh appears in a fierce, bulky avatar with long hair and a beard, matching the film’s gritty atmosphere. As soon as the trailer dropped, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Many users praised the scale and impact of the trailer. One tweet read, “What did we just watch? The talent on screen is absolutely incredible, and everyone’s transformation looks amazing.” Another viewer highlighted Ranveer’s signature energy, writing, “OTTness is Singh’s territory, and he owns it with a lot of flamboyance.” The reactions continued to grow as users noted how the trailer maintained mystery.

One user said, “#Dhurandhar’s 4 minute 8 seconds banger of a trailer reveals no plot detail and makes me more hyped for the film.” Akshaye Khanna also received special attention, with someone tweeting, “Akshaye Khanna is the major aura farmer in the Dhurandhar trailer.”

The trailer opens with Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal of ISI, setting the tone for a story filled with power struggles and brutality. The video then shifts to Ranveer Singh’s character, who is shown running against time in a rugged look. Earlier, the makers also shared his first poster, where he wrote, “I am… the Wrath of God.” The film is based on real-life events and is said to be inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s role in RAW’s covert operations.

Reports suggest Dhurandhar will be released in two parts. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the film is lengthy and may end at a decisive point, with Dhurandhar Part 2 expected next year. Another report mentioned that the runtime is approximately 3 hours and 5 minutes, with the final duration to be confirmed soon. With this scale, fans are expecting a high-intensity theatrical experience.

