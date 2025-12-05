Dhurandhar Twitter review: Is Ranveer Singh starrer worth your time and money? Check out what audience has to say

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is here. After much anticipation, the spy action thriller has been revealed to the audience, and despite some delays, the screenings are now running smoothly. Talking about the story of a young boy’s rise inside the Karachi underworld mafia, it shows how India's Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal uses him to his advantage.

About Dhurandhar

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, it brings in R. Madhavan as the mastermind behind the story. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal take on crucial roles in the film. Other cast members include Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, Manav Gohil, and more, bringing the story of the IC-814 hijacking in 1999 and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack to life. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film shows an espionage plan meant to infiltrate and destroy terrorist groups in Karachi.

Dhurandhar X Review

Fans of the stars and movie lovers popped into the theaters to check out the first day, first shows of the 214-minute-long film, and here’s what they have to say.

X user Amutha Bharathi wrote, “Dhurandhar, Decent First half & a Better second half packed with Action. The reveal towards Climax & Lead to the part-2 was good The film could have easily trimmed 30-40 mins. 3Hrs 34Mins runtime makes tiring & very stretched !!”

The user seems to be speaking about how it is one of the longest films ever in Bollywood, with a sequel already in place. Moreover, a 4-minute post-credit scene seems to be a crucial point in the story.

Another interesting review came in from a viewer named Dilip, “Just watched Dhurandhar. Rating 4 stars /5. Dhurandhar is a high-adrenaline patriotic action drama that hits hard from the very first frame. Ranveer Singh delivers one of his most intense performances as Major Mohit, bringing grit, emotion, and raw power to every scene.

The film balances mass action, strong emotions, and a tight narrative without losing pace.

Action sequences feel real, grounded, and beautifully choreographed, especially the combat and rescue scenes. The background score elevates the experience — the kind that gives you goosebumps during the climax.

Cinematography is sharp and impactful, capturing both the chaos of battle and the emotional depth of the characters. Though the story follows a familiar patriotic arc, the presentation is stylish, bold, and larger-than-life, making it extremely engaging.

The supporting cast adds weight, but it’s Ranveer’s screen presence that dominates the film.

Overall, Dhurandhar is a powerful theatre experience — emotional, action-packed, and full of patriotic energy.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s fans have been calling him ‘unstoppable’, eyeing a strong run at the box office for the 280-crore-budget film. Among other names, the thrilling nature of the film has earned it the ‘paisa wasool’ title.

Viewers have gone ahead and praised the writing, the direction, and, of course, the acting in the major Hindi release. Ranveer Singh has emerged as the hero while embodying Major Mohit. However, the same does not seem to be the case for everyone as user PoM had different views halfway through the movie, “It's almost 1 hour 20 mins into Dhurandhar and the movie is extremely indulgent and not engaging! The movie just goes from one event to another with no solid flow, after a point you just stop caring about the ongoing on the screen.”

It remains to be seen how the weekend fares for the big film at the Box Office.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Preview: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller entering the scene quietly, reliant on reception