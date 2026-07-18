Dia Mirza recalls being pressured to get lip fillers and body enhancements: ‘It’s always a man…’

Bollywood star Dia Mirza has never shied away from speaking her truth. In a recent conversation, she has shed light on the uncomfortable reality of beauty standards within the film industry. Known for her grace and natural elegance, the actress recently revealed that she has frequently been on the receiving end of unsolicited advice, with some powerful men in the industry urging her to undergo cosmetic procedures to fix her features.

Dia Mirza reflects on beauty standards in industry

In an interview with SheThePeople, Dia Mirza reflected on the pressures she encountered throughout her career. Addressing the unrealistic expectations placed on actresses, she shared that she was often pressured to alter her natural appearance, including suggestions to inject her lips or enhance her breasts.

“It’s never been a woman who sat me down and said, ‘Go inject your lips. Your lips are too thin.’ or ‘Enhance your breasts. They’re too small.’ It’s always a man who tells you that. It’s true,” she stated firmly.

Dia highlighted that these beauty standards are not just personal opinions but are part of the industry which is often driven by men. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star expressed, “It’s terrifying because I feel like there are more women interested today in getting cosmetic surgery than ever before. And it’s very interesting because the drivers of the industry are men. And they drive the industry completely and entirely focused and based on fear, right?”

The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actress further said in the interview, “If a woman rejects her natural features and wants to enhance them or thinks she is enhancing her features through cosmetic surgery, it’s because some man somewhere has told her she is not good enough. Or she is not young enough. And I feel like this constant trap that so many women who have access are taken in by is terrifying because what’s happening there is that they are going out, trying to get these things changed about themselves. And somehow it doesn’t really make them feel what they should be feeling.”

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