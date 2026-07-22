Did Aamir Khan exit Ashneer Grover biopic after differences with Rahul Mody and Shraddha Kapoor? Find out

Discussions around the leading actor for Ashneer Grover’s biopic has been doing rounds online for quite sometime now. After Imran Khan denied being part of the project, Aamir Khan was reportedly joining the team as the main lead. But seems like Mr. Perfectionist has also opted out of the project after having creative differences with filmmaker Rahul Mody and producer Shraddha Kapoor.

Has Aamir Khan exited from Ashneer Grover’s biopic?

In a major casting stir, superstar Aamir Khan has reportedly stepped down from the much-anticipated biopic of entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor parted ways with the project due to creative differences with director Rahul Mody.

Sharing deets about the same, according to them, “Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups, and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways.”

Despite the high-profile exit, the film's core team remains undeterred. Director Rahul Mody and actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is attached to the project both as a leading lady (slated to play Ashneer's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover) and as a co-producer, are fully committed to bringing the story to the big screen.

With Khan’s departure, the makers are now looking for new lead actor. Reports indicate that Mody and Kapoor have already initiated conversations with two to three prominent, relatively younger actors to helm the title role.

The insider revealed, “The real-life couple is now looking to recast the film, and get a relatively younger name to play the part of Ashneer Grover. The conversations are on with two - three top names, and the cast is expected to be locked soon.”

The yet-untitled film aims to chronicle Ashneer Grover’s rise in the Indian start-up ecosystem, his stint in the spotlight, and the high-profile corporate controversies that followed.

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