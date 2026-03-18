Did Aditya Dhar just confirm Dhurandhar 3? Director asks to not leave cinemas until end credits, requests for no spoilers

Aditya Dhar is setting the stage for the premiere of his biggest project yet, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to his social media ahead of the movie’s release, the director asked the fans not to share any spoilers with others before they watch it for a complete experience. He also seemingly hinted at the possible continuation of the Dhurandhar universe with an end-credits update, asking them to stay back till the last names roll.

Aditya Dhar paves the way for a successful Dhurandhar 2 release and hints at Dhurandhar 3

In an open letter addressed to his ‘dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family,’ filmmaker Aditya Dhar spoke about how the first part became a phenomenon, “You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would.”

Making the film their own, the director thanked the audience for their support, calling it the ‘most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive.’

Meanwhile, he took that experience in his stride while creating Dhurandhar: The Revenge and wanted to create something that would surprise the viewers. He said, “We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest.”

Sharing how the goal of the Ranveer Singh starrer is to make anyone watching, “experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions.”

He subtly called out any piracy attempts and went on to share his request of no spoilers after watching the film, envisioning a satisfying journey, “Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt.”

He ended the note with a few words that got the tongues wagging about a possible third film, saying, “Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling,” alongside a wink emoji.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar: The Revenge) is all set to hit the big screens on March 19, with paid preview shows loading from March 18.