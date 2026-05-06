Did Akshay Kumar step back for health reasons post filming schedule? Here’s what we know

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars of the Indian film industry. Soon after delivering a clean hit with his first 2026 release, Bhooth Bangla, the actor jumped onto his next entertainer with Anees Bazmee. However, the actor found some time for his health.

As per Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar got his eye surgery done on May 6 in Mumbai. He will now take a short break from work. A source told the publication, “It was a minor surgery which took place on the morning of May 6, Wednesday. It was for vision correction. Akshay will now take a break and recuperate since he has also finished the Keralam schedule of his next film with Anees, which also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna.”

A day before, Khiladi Kumar announced the schedule wrap-up of his next family comedy on his social media handles. Sharing a picture with his co-stars, Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna, Akshay wrote, “Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place. Big love to our director Anees Bazmee for the madness behind the camera and to my incredible co-stars @vidya_balan, Raashii, Chota Rajpal, and the entire crew! This one’s been special.”

While the untitled film with Anees Bazmee is already in production, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Ahmed Khan-directed Welcome To The Jungle, which is slated to hit the big screens on June 26, 2026. He also has Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, in the pipeline. So far, no release date for Haiwaan is locked; it is expected to be released towards the end of 2026. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming two ventures of Akshay Kumar perform at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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