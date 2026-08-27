Did Ananya Panday and rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco breakup after dating for 2 years? Find out

Actor Ananya Panday and her model beau Walker Blanco have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly two years together. According to a latest report, the couple parted ways mid August, with the decision said to have been mutual. Ananya and Walker reportedly met during the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and gradually sparked dating rumors. Although neither officially confirmed their relationship, their social media interactions often fueled speculation.

Did Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco breakup?

According to ETimes source, "It was Ananya’s decision to end the relationship last week. However, the break-up was mutual, and there are no hard feelings." Over the past two years, Ananya and Walker were reportedly spotted together on several occasions and also appeared in each other’s social media posts. Walker was also present at Ananya’s intimate birthday celebration.

On Ananya’s birthday, Walker Blanco shared a special message for the actress on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!" Ananya was also spotted wearing a necklace with Walker’s initials in the past.

The actor had previously spoken about her take on relationship. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "I think the most important thing for me in a relationship would be my ability to be myself. I need to be in a relationship that allows me to just be. I am growing up right now. I am gonna change a lot. I have changed a lot since I had started and I am going to continue changing and I want to continue changing. So I want to be with someone who allows me to change and keep growing and discovering who I am as a person."

Before Walker, Ananya was rumored to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two were reportedly together for around two years before parting ways. Apparently, their breakup came as a shock to those around them, although the reason for their separation was never revealed.

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ALSO READ: Ananya Panday drops sweet birthday wish for rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco: ‘You’re the best’