Did Anil Kapoor turn down a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Actor clarifies

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is among the hottest films in India right now. The Aditya Dhar starrer will have the OG star cast reprising their roles, along with some fresh faces, in the upcoming sequel. Anil Kapoor, who is currently on the promotional spree of Subedaar, revealed that he was offered a cameo in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

In a candid conversation at India Today Conclave, Anil Kapoor reflected on Aditya Dhar's offer of a guest appearance in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. He said, “He (Aditya Dhar) came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film.”

The actor further mentioned that he had to turn it down due to his prior commitments for another film on the same dates. “The reason I am today, what I am today, is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That's very important. Only talent cannot make you what you are. So those days were committed to some other filmmaker. I said, "Aditya, I would have loved to do this cameo, but these days I'm already committed,” explained Kapoor.

Anil called it his ‘loss’ and went on to elaborate on why it was the right decision. “He's releasing the film now. It's a fantastic film, and it's my loss, but it's okay. At least I have back of my mind, it can happen to him also. There will be some other filmmaker who at that time has given a big blockbuster, and I have committed to Aditya, and I go and do that film, and I cancel his dates. That'll be completely unprofessional. So he did offer me, and hopefully we'll work together,” said Anil Kapoor.

When asked whether he would like to be a part of Dhurandhar 3, Kapoor concluded by saying, “I think I'll do something new. Naya karunga. Naya karunga.”

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and others. Yami Gautam is also playing a cameo in the film. If speculations are to be believed, even Akshaye Khanna might make a comeback in the sequel in flashback portions. However, there is no concrete info on the same.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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