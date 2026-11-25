Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali have been fuelling dating rumours, with the latter recently sharing a new picture on Instagram. As speculation continues to circulate online, the duo was seen spending time together during a Gurpurab celebration, prompting questions about whether the actress and television presenter have subtly confirmed their relationship.

Did Sahiba Bali just soft-launch Arjun Kapoor amid dating rumors?

Taking to Instagram, Sahiba Bali shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor and captioned it, “I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab.” The post has sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering whether the duo is dating and whether this could be their soft launch as a couple.

Here’s the post:

As the post goes viral, some fans have taken to their social media to react to it.

Sahiba's latest Instagram Story has once again brought the dating rumours into focus. The two were previously spotted together at Lord's Cricket Ground in London during the India vs England third ODI. Photos and videos from the match showed them sitting together in the stands.

Sahiba Bali is an Indian actress, television host, content creator, and former corporate employee. She is known for her performances in Hindi films and web series, co-hosting Shark Tank India Season 4, and working as a sports presenter.

She made her screen debut with Dear Maya and gained recognition for her role in Laila Majnu. Her other notable projects include Bard of Blood, Tanaav, and Amar Singh Chamkila .

Sahiba has previously stated that she is single. She has also clarified that her much-discussed chemistry with Kullu is platonic and professional. Meanwhile, her friendship with Arjun continues to attract attention following their public appearances and social media interactions.

Arjun Kapoor was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Malaika Arora. The two began dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024. Their relationship frequently made headlines.

Arjun Kapoor’s work front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in a lead role in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film featured Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The movie also starred Harsh Gujral, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles.

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