Did Badshah get married for 2nd time after divorce from Jasmine Masih? Alleged wedding photos with Isha Rikhi surface

Is Badshah hooked down once again? The Indian rapper has seemingly tied the knot for the second time, following his divorce from Jasmine Masih six years ago. Amid rising controversy surrounding his latest song release, Tateeree, the singer seems to have had a big change in his personal life. The suspicions began on March 24, when photos of Isha Rikhi and Badshah, involved in wedding rituals, surfaced.

Badshah’s apparent wedding photos with Isha Rikhi revealed

Photos, seemingly shared by Isha Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, on Tuesday, showcased the couple dressed in traditional Indian outfits. What seemed like their intimate varmala ceremony, the duo smiling at the camera. The apparent bride had mehendi (henna) on her hands and feet, and what seemed to be their mandap, posing with their friends and family.

Dressed in a red salwar kameez for her and an olive-gold kurta pyjama set with a golden pagdi on his head. They then sat with their hands in each other’s in front of a lit-up havana, they seemed to be carrying out their wedding customs.

Check out the post below:

She later followed it up with another post with a video showing the couple partaking in wedding rituals.

Photos of the couple, seemingly from the other functions of their marriage ceremonies, as well as on multiple outings, were added to the post. Congratulatory messages followed soon after as friends and acquaintances of the couple took to the photo to wish the best for the pair. So far, neither Badshah nor Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has personally commented on the marriage speculations. Meanwhile, she has been added as his spouse on his Wikipedia page under the name of Jasmine Masih, with whom Badshah was married from 2012 to 2020. It is six years after his first marriage ended with a divorce that the rapper has found love once again.

Meanwhile, the star was recently called out for the visuals in the music video of his controversial Haryanvi track Tateeree, making him apologize and take it down.