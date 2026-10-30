Did Ibrahim Ali Khan call off his relationship with Palak Tiwari after dating for three years? Find out

Actors Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have reportedly parted ways after more than three years of dating. According to Hindustan Times, the duo has decided to part ways on amicable terms, with Ibrahim reportedly initiating the separation. The development has also allegedly impacted their professional commitments, with planned joint shoots either cancelled or postponed indefinitely.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan reportedly break up

According to the publication, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim have chosen to go their separate ways without making their personal matters public. An insider told them, "We don't know but the breakup is amicable, and the two aren't planning to wash their dirty linen in public. They both will focus on their respective careers, for now."

The source did not disclose the reason behind their alleged separation. However, they also claimed that professional projects involving the two actors have been affected, with certain joint shoots being cancelled or put on hold following the development.

About Palak and Ibrahim's alleged relationship

Palak, daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, and Ibrahim, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, first sparked dating rumours in 2022. Speculation began after the two were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant together. Palak caught everyone's attention when she was seen trying to hide her face from the paparazzi.

Over the years, their frequent public appearances, outings and reported holiday sightings continued to fuel speculation about their equation. Despite the buzz, neither Palak nor Ibrahim ever officially acknowledged being in a relationship. They have maintained silence on the reported split. Until an official confirmation comes from either side, their alleged breakup remains unverified.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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