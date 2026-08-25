Did Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz end their rumored relationship after 3 years? Here's what we know

Actor Ishaan Khatter and model Chandni Bainz have reportedly called time on their rumored relationship. The duo, who had been linked for over a year, are said to have parted ways amicably and have chosen to move forward separately. While neither Ishaan nor Chandni ever officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent public appearances together had often sparked dating rumors.

Ishaan Khatter to focus on work after split

According to a source quoted by Hindustan Times, “Ishaan and Chandni broke up amicably and have decided to move on.” The source further revealed, “He is currently focused on work. He will soon start the shoot for season 2 of The Royals in September. He also has Jugaadu in the list. All in all, Ishaan is entering this new phase of his life as a single person.”

Ishaan, 30, and Chandni, 24, had often been in the spotlight with their appearances together. From dinner outings to being spotted walking hand-in-hand, their public camaraderie paved way for speculation that they were in a relationship. However, the two have reportedly not been seen together in recent months, adding to rumors that they had gone their separate ways.

Ishaan Khatter’s work front

On the professional front, Ishaan is gearing up to begin shooting for the second season of The Royals in September 2026. He will also lead Jugaadu, an upcoming action comedy that marks his first lead role in a feature film. Jugaadu is directed by Palash Vaswani, known for Gullak.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.



Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Don’t Be Shy OTT Premiere: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt backed coming of age romantic comedy