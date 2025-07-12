Did Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor make Vir Das feel like a ‘junior artist’ during Namastey London shoot? Comedian reveals shocking details

Namastey London is one of the most loved films of all time. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role had a blink-and-you-miss cameo by Vir Das. The actor played a prospective groom for the Bang Bang actress in the film. In a recent interview, he went down memory lane and revealed what all behind that scene. He spoke about how he, who was a junior artist, was baking under the sun while there were umbrellas for the actress and how her voice was dubbed.

In the podcast, Moments Of Silence, Vir Das recalled thinking that he did not know movies were dubbed while shooting Namastey London. He further added that Katrina Kaif had lost her voice, so she wasn’t talking much. Elaborating on the scene he was in, he stated that on one side there were Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia and the Bang Bang actresses, and on the other side it was him and another actress who played his mother, calling himself a ‘junior artist’.

He continued, “There is an umbrella over Rishi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Nina Wadia’s heads. But my mother is baking in the sun. We are the only two sweaty people in this beautiful Bollywood scene.”

Further talking about the same scene, Vir Das said that he did not know how cameras moved and all. Then, after Katrina only whispered in a scene, the director said, ‘cut, mind-blowing’. He mentioned, “I am just sitting there and thinking: ‘Am I high? She didn’t say s**t.’ And then they moved the camera. Then it comes on to somebody else’s close-up. Again, the dialogues are repeated by all of us. Katrina is whispering again. Looking at her, I was shocked and was like: ‘Is this her character in the movie?’ We are doing this again and again and again, and my mother and I are changing shades, baking. Finally, the time came for my close-up, and they all got up and left because they didn’t have to stick around.”

Well, Vir also shared that his experience was not bad at all, and he shared some really good time with Rishi Kapoor.

