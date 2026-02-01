Did Neelam Kothari play cupid for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan back in the day? Actress reveals

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity couples in Indian cinema, having been married for decades. Now, Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari has revealed how she unknowingly played cupid for the couple back in the day.

In a promo video for Indian Idol, Neelam Kothari shared how she played an important role in Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's relationship, without even realising it at the time.

The actress said, “A few months back, Shah Rukh was telling me, ‘You know, Neelam, one of the reasons Gauri and I got married is because of you.’ He told me that when I was doing films, he was a big fan, and Gauri was also a big fan.”

She added, “Both of them used to watch my films together, and that’s how the romance started. They went to watch my films together, and I didn’t even know about it. So one of the reasons Shah Rukh and Gauri are together is because of me.”

For those unaware, Neelam Kothari Soni has been a popular actress in Hindi cinema since her debut in the 1980s. Over the years, she appeared in several notable films, including Love 86, Khudgarz, Hatya, Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Mitti Aur Sona, Ghar Ka Chiraag, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and more. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2001 film Kasam, starring Sunny Deol.

After a long hiatus, Neelam returned to showbiz by appearing in reality and web shows such as Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Masaba Masaba. She also played the role of Kriti Malhotra in the web series Made in Heaven.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next movie

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen on the big screen in King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.

Apart from Khan, the film also stars his daughter Suhana, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and several others in key roles. According to reports, the movie is an Indian adaptation of Luc Besson’s Léon: The Professional.

