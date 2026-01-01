Did Ram Gopal Varma take a dig at Yash’s Toxic ahead of clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2?

The sequel to Aditya Dhar’s mega blockbuster, Dhurandhar Part 2, is all set to release on March 19, 2026. On the same day, Yash’s upcoming gangster movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, will also hit cinemas. Amid the clash, Ram Gopal Varma took to social media and took a subtle dig. Read on!

Ram Gopal Varma takes a dig at Yash’s Toxic

Ever since Ram Gopal Varma watched Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, he has been flooding social media, praising the director, the film’s storyline, and the performances of the actors. A while ago, RGV also hinted that if Dhurandhar was scary, Dhurandhar Part 2 would terrify the audience.

Since Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is also releasing on the same day as Dhurandhar 2, the D Company director took to X (formerly Twitter), taking a veiled dig at Yash’s upcoming gangster movie. In his tweet, RGV wrote, “DHURANDHAR 2 ‘ S BITE will be TOXIC.”

Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s post:

This isn’t the first time Varma taunted South Indian movies. A while ago, he spoke about Dhurandhar Part 2 and expressed, “THE FIRE BALL of the SOUTHIES invasion into BOLLYWOOD has been KICKED back by @AdityaDharFilms left foot, named #dhurandhar and now his right foot getting ready with #dhurandhar 2 … From what I saw of the 2nd part , if the 1st SCARED them , the 2nd will TERRIFY them.”

Talking about Dhurandhar Part 2, it’s one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2026. The spy action saga will see the return of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. As for Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the multi-starrer movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas with Yash also serving as its writer and producer. Apart from the South Indian superstar, the actioner will also star celebs like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and more.

Both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.

