Did Ranbir Kapoor confirm Ramayana to be more than 6 hours long? Actor calls it ‘nothing less than LOTR’

Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by surprise when his glimpse from the highly anticipated Ramayana was unveiled by the makers. As his appearance as Lord Rama becomes the talk of the town, the actor has revealed that the two-part film is expected to have a runtime of more than six hours.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms Ramayana to be more than 6 hours

The teaser launch for Ramayana was held in Los Angeles recently, where the actor spoke to Collider and said, “It’s nothing less than The Lord of the Rings (LOTR). It’s our greatest epic spectacle coming from our country. This was just the teaser. We have six hours of epic visuals, epic action sequences, and emotions.”

During the same interaction, Ranbir Kapoor also confirmed that he will be playing dual roles in the film. The actor said, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama. Just getting the opportunity to play Lord Rama, and also to play Lord Parshurama, was fantastic.”

More about Ramayana

Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a highly anticipated film adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic of the same name. With Ranbir Kapoor headlining the project as Lord Rama, the film also stars Yash as King Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, with Ravi Dubey playing the role of Rama’s younger brother, Lakshmana.

With Sunny Deol stepping into the role of Lord Hanuman, actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and many others also play key roles. The film will be released as a two-part saga, with the first installment set to hit the big screens during Diwali 2026, while the second installment is scheduled for Diwali the following year.

Moreover, international composer Hans Zimmer is composing the film’s music and background score alongside AR Rahman.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor is also working on the film Love and War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The period drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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