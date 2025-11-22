Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana get delayed due to his date allocation to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War?

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 and Part 2 are undoubtedly two of the most anticipated movies awaited by audiences. However, it now appears that the Tamasha actor might have to allot the dates initially meant for Ramayana to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir Kapoor had originally planned to wrap up the shoot for Ramayana first and then move on to complete his remaining portions for Love & War. However, as the Ramayana shoot is taking longer than expected, the actor is now likely to prioritize the SLB film and allocate his dates accordingly.

A source reportedly told the news portal that Ranbir had initially intended to complete both parts of Ramayana before starting work on Bhansali's Love & War. However, since the latter is showing no signs of progressing, he has no choice but to give Bhansali all the dates that were originally meant for Ramayana Part 2. The source added that this could prevent Part 2 from releasing in theatres as planned at the end of 2027.

More about Ramayana

Ramayana is an upcoming magnum opus retelling the story of the Hindu mythological epic. The multistarrer features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Toxic star Yash portraying Ravana.

Sai Pallavi plays the role of Goddess Sita, while the cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and many others in key roles.

The much-awaited cinematic venture is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with musical tracks and background scores composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Workfront

After the massive success of Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to appear next in the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

The upcoming action-romantic drama is reportedly aiming for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Independence Day. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Along with Ranbir, the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt as co-leads.

