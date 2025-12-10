Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm Pathaan 2? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his next release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Now, it seems that the superstar has confirmed one of his upcoming films at an event in Dubai.

Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2 on cards?

During a real estate event in Dubai, a developer mentioned how most blockbuster films tend to receive sequels. While speaking, the developer said, “Abhi Pathaan 2 bhi aa rahi hai” (Now, Pathaan 2 is also coming), with SRK standing onstage beside him.

Although an official confirmation is still awaited, it appears that Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to reprise his role as Pathaan once again-possibly after the release of the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha.

For those unaware, Pathaan is a spy action thriller that was released in 2023, marking the Baadshah's return to cinema after a hiatus. The film follows him as an exiled RAW agent who teams up with an ISI operative to stop a former RAW agent-turned-rogue from attacking India with a deadly lab-generated virus.

Apart from King Khan, the film featured Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Belawadi, Prem Jhangiani, Shaji Choudhary, Ekta Kaul, Diganta Hazarika, and several others in key roles, with a cameo appearance by Salman Khan reprising his role as Tiger. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The film opened to massive fanfare and positive reviews from critics, becoming a blockbuster at the box office. Later, SRK reprised the same character in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next release

Shah Rukh Khan is next set to appear in the action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, based on a story by Sujoy Ghosh, marks Suhana Khan's theatrical debut, with Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan starring as co-leads.

Additionally, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji are expected to appear in supporting roles. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, collaborating on an SRK movie once again after the success of Jawan. King is slated to hit the big screens in 2026.

ALSO READ: Scene of the Week: Decoding Ranveer Singh’s breakdown in Bajirao Mastani and real injury that happened behind the scenes