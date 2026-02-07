Did Smriti Mandhana’s mom diss daughter’s ex-fiancé Palash Muchhal after her WPL win? Here’s what we know

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s relationship has been all the internet can talk about for a couple of months now. The two, who are said to have dated for around five years, were set to marry in a traditional Indian wedding back in November 2025. However, they called it off amid rumors of infidelity and more surfacing. Now it seems that the cricketer’s mom has entered the chat with her sly poke at the former partner of her daughter.

Smriti Mandhana’s mom shares a meme poking fun at Palash Muchhal

On February 6, a day after Smriti Mandhana and the squad clinched their second victory at the Women’s Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the captain’s mother took to her Instagram to reshare a post taking a dig at her child’s former boyfriend. Fans were quick to note the repost on her social media account with a dig aimed at Palash Muchhal.

The reshare seems to be of a meme from an Instagram account, which has been made on Smriti’s knock against their rivals, the Delhi Capitals, which the team fought against in the finals of the 2026 WPL. The skipper scored an impressive 87 runs in 41 balls as her team defeated the four-time finalists. The meme read, ‘So this is how Smriti saw DC’s players during yesterday’s match?’ with crying and devil emojis, over a photo of the batswoman beside fellow teammates aiming at the Delhi Capitals’ players. Interestingly, the faces of the runners-up team were all covered by Palash Muchhal’s face, a detail not lost on onlookers who noted Smita Mandhana’s repost on it.

As the daughter led her team to a second victory under her captaincy, Mommy Mandhana seems to have been very happy, especially after her split from the musician. The reshare seems to have been taken down since. Neither the cricketer nor her family has shared any comments on the incident so far; however, her fans have reacted with happiness and laughter.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana’s viral ‘you start your innings on zero’ quote resurfaces after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal