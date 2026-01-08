Did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya call it quits on their relationship after recent viral Mumbai concert video?

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been making headlines more frequently in recent times, especially after their concert video went viral on the internet. Now, it appears that the Bollywood couple has decided to part ways, bringing their relationship to an end.

Have Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya called it quits with their relationship?

According to a report by Filmfare, actress Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have called it quits. The couple has reportedly decided to part ways just 2 weeks after their video from AP Dhillon’s concert went viral online. However, both the Sky Force actor and Tara are yet to comment on the report.

For those unaware, the couple made their relationship public in 2025 and were often spotted together at various venues, while also maintaining a constant presence on social media. In an earlier interview with Travel and Leisure Asia, Veer even recalled their first date, during which he played the piano while Tara sang.

Moreover, the couple shared that they genuinely adored how they had embraced love and affection for one another.

Recently, Tara and Veer made headlines after videos surfaced online showing the actress getting cozy with AP Dhillon on stage during a concert in Mumbai. The clip went viral, with reactions suggesting that Veer appeared uncomfortable also being circulated.

Following the wave of speculation across the internet, Tara Sutaria responded to the comments online, saying, “False narratives, ‘clever editing,’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke’s on the bullies.”

Veer also addressed the viral reaction and said, “Not to mention, the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daru. Jokers.”

Tara Sutaria’s upcoming film

Tara Sutaria is set to appear alongside Yash in the period gangster thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features Tara as Rebecca, with her first look showcasing her in a fierce avatar.

Apart from her, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and several others in key roles.

