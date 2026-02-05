Did you know Ayesha Takia quit Main Hoon Na last minute, leading Farah Khan to cast Amrita Rao?

Farah Khan’s directorial debut Main Hoon Na in 2004 may have gone on to become a blockbuster, but few know how close the film came to derailing before the cameras even rolled. Just two weeks before the shoot was scheduled to begin, the filmmaker found herself without a heroine, triggering a frantic last-minute casting scramble.



When Ayesha Takia walked out of Main Hoon Na



Revisiting the incident in a recent vlog, Farah Khan recalled that the time, everything was in place. Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan and Sushmita Sen were locked in, Darjeeling locations had been booked, costumes were ready, and preparations were complete. Newcomer Ayesha Takia had been finalised for the role of Sanjana. At the last minute weeks before filming, Ayesha backed out unexpectedly, leaving Farah panicked as it was her first film. Ayesha had taken up another project, Socha Na Tha. What was initially communicated as a four-day commitment stretched into months. With rehearsals incomplete and no time to wait, Farah was left scrambling.



Amrita Rao was cast last minute



The turning point came thanks to Gauri Khan, who stepped in with a suggestion that would ultimately change the film’s fate. Gauri recommended a young actress she had seen in a coffee commercial, who turned out to be Amrita Rao. Farah was hesitant at first. Amrita’s simple appearance did not align with her vision for Sanjana. Still, she agreed to meet her.

What followed was an instant transformation. Farah asked Amrita to perform an emotional confrontation scene opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Watching her through the camera lens, Farah was stunned. The decision was made on the spot. Years later, Farah fondly recalled that Amrita was already juggling several films at the time and still made it work. Against all odds, Main Hoon Na not only went on floors but it became a massive success, with Amrita Rao’s Sanjana remaining etched in Bollywood’s memory.

