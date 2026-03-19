Did you know Hrithik Roshan was first choice for Hum Tum not Saif Ali Khan? Director Kunal Kohli recalls casting twist

Hum Tum has become a beloved Bollywood rom-com film over the years. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, the project has managed to become a massive hit right after its release and continues to entertain audiences. Now, director Kunal Kohli has revealed during a recent conversation with SCREEN how it was Hrithik Roshan who first gained an interest in the script, but did not end up proceeding with it because he did not find himself to be the best fit for the project. Many other top stars were eyed for the role of Karan Kapoor, but it was eventually Saif Ali Khan who took a slice of the cake.

Hum Tum casting comes under the spotlight after the director Kunal Kohli’s revelation

Speaking up about the casting process for the film, filmmaker Kunal Kohli said, "Hrithik Roshan really loved the script. But he was just not ready to do it.” However, an unexpected twist followed as the star felt that his past work with the director in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which did not do well at the box office back then, would affect his next projects. He added, "Because he (Hrithik) said, 'I'm not sure how my character in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon would come out or be accepted,' which it wasn't."

Not being able to accept the challenge of acting as a cartoonist in love with a woman he meets on a flight, the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai debutant declined the role in the 2004 project, with the director quoting him as, "This film is pure gold! I don't have the confidence to do it right now. I'm not in that space."

About Hum Tum

In Hum Tum, Karan Kapoor and Rhea Prakash meet on a flight and explore Amsterdam together, only for him to gain feelings for her. Their contrasting personalities clash, and they never make it through. Over multiple encounters, many years of meetings, and misunderstandings later, they finally realize their love for each other.

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