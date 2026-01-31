Did you know Salman Khan impressed angry Katrina Kaif by dancing with a rose in his mouth? Here's what happened

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share a very close and special bond with each other. When the actress stepped foot in Bollywood, Khan proved to be her guiding light. Decades after meeting each other, the celebs continue to stay affectionate with each other. But did you know that once Salman impressed an angry Katrina by dancing with a rose in his mouth? Read on to know what actually happened.

How Salman Khan impressed angry Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif first worked together in the 2005 film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Since then, the celebs share a special bond. Rumors had it that the stars dated each other, too. Restaurateur AD Singh recently recalled how Salman once charmed an angry Katrina with his peculiar antics.

While talking to Outlook Traveller, Singh shared that Salman and Katrina’s romance played out in the early days of his restaurant. One night, when Singh was at his restaurant, he spotted Kaif with her group, lounging outside. Then there was Khan at the bar with his brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. After sensing the vibes between Katrina and Salman, Singh speculated that there’s a cold war going on between them.

Later that night, the Dabangg star put a rose in his mouth and smilingly danced by her table while going to the bathroom and coming back. Calling Khan’s action “adorable”, the restaurant owner further shared that Salman was able to charm the Merry Christmas actress with his sweet gesture, leading to them resolving their issue. “They got back together. It was a very charming, memorable moment with Salman and Katrina,” stated AD Singh.

This incident takes us back to the time when Katrina spoke about her relationship with Salman. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Welcome actress stated that over the past decades, both of them have grown up. “That's been a wonderful journey for us right from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? to Tiger 3,” the actress underscored, adding that their on-set equation has also changed.

Since Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Salman and Katrina have worked in multiple films, including Partner, Hello, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, and Tiger 3.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Border 2’s Ahan Shetty recalls being unable to sign films after Tadap, says he was 'very low on confidence'