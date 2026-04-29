Diljit Dosanjh on Jimmy Fallon Highlights: Singer reveals story behind AURA and teaches bhangra to host

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for another conversation and, of course, some more dancing, much to the delight of his fans. Taking to the talk show with the American host following the kickstart of his latest tour and an album release, the Indian star spoke about having the big opportunity to do something so big, like selling out stadiums just kilometers away from the spot where many others were denied entry back in the day. Moreover, he taught some fun dance moves to the host, spoke about his album AURA, and more.

Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he decided to name his album AURA, which has already been streamed over 100 million times, as it’s a fan statement. He shared that after attending his shows, they say that he has an ‘amazing aura,’ which inspired him to name the record so.

They proceeded to talk about doing his first show in Vancouver as part of his new tour. He added how doing 2 sold-out stadium shows at these locations is very special because these are the same spots where, in 1914, others like him were denied entry by Canada, and now, years later, he has 55,000 people attending his concert.

Teaches bhangra moves to Jimmy Fallon and thanks him for embracing him

Taking to his Instagram account a day after his appearance, Diljit Dosanjh shared a clip full of moments from his appearance. The Indian singer shared a note of gratitude for the host and his warm reception, “Brother you have such A Positive Aura About You.. Thank You So Much For Giving us a Platform to Represent Our Culture. ONE LOVE.” He also included the occurrence when he taught the star to do some bhangra moves backstage in the waiting room before his appearance, the ones which they recreated during the shoot.

Diljit Dosanjh says his English is bad, Jimmy Fallon disagrees

The 42-year-old star has sold out stadiums, released 15 studio albums, headlined Coachella, and done much more. All while being humble and down to earth. During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he spoke about how the Toronto University is teaching a course on him and while not being aware of what exactly ie being taught, the star poked some fun at himself saying, “I haven’t been to a college. No university, I’m 10th pass. That’s why my English is bad,” making everyone laugh. He initially asked for understanding during the start of the chat, confessing that he may not be perfect at English, which Jimmy Fallon denied.

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