Diljit Dosanjh rises as a fearless warrior in first look from Border 2, set to release on January 23

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, is slated to release in theaters on January 23, 2026, coinciding with next year's Republic Day celebrations. The makers have now unveiled the first look of the Good Newwz actor, who is seen soaring high in the sky as an Air Force pilot.

Sharing the new look, Diljit wrote, “Iss Desh ke Aasmaan Mein Guru ke Baaz Pehra dete hain.” (In the skies of this nation, Guru's hawks stand guard). The actor is dressed in a pilot's uniform and is seen flying a jet that appears to be slightly damaged from battle.

Apart from the first-look poster, he also shared a video from the sets of Border 2. Reportedly, Dosanjh plays a character inspired by Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon.

More about Border 2

Border 2 is an upcoming war drama film directed by Anurag Singh. In addition to the main cast, the film features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and several others in key roles. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film is said to be based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Deol and Dhawan, aiming to create a fitting spiritual sequel to the 1997 film Border.

For those unaware, the original film was written and directed by JP Dutta. Headlined by Sunny Deol, the 1997 war drama featured Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, and many others in pivotal roles.

Diljit Dosanjh’s work front

Diljit Dosanjh last appeared in a lead role in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3. The horror-comedy, directed by Amar Hundal, serves as the third installment in the Sardaar Ji film series.

Looking ahead, Diljit is set to appear in Panjab '95, co-starring Arjun Rampal. The film is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

