Director says Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will ‘eat into each other’s business’ due to unfortunate clash: ‘People don’t have money’

Two of the most-awaited films of the year, Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic, are all set to clash at the box office in a month’s time. While the earnings for both films have been highly anticipated, it seems that their inevitable tussle at the cinemas might affect them, or so Sanjay Gupta believes. Speaking to Variety India, the director spoke about how the two films will just end up eating each other’s business in the unfortunate meeting at the box office.

Sanjay Gupta shares disappointment over Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic’s clash

Giving the example of his film Kaabil, which clashed with Raees, he believes both would have been better off without the clash and has attributed it to the financial status of the country. He said, “Our people don’t have money flowing that they can just go and watch two films back-to-back. There are many people who can’t watch two films in one month. It’s unnecessary, but again, the makers probably have their reasons." And while he himself would be turning up for both projects, that seems less likely for the masses, according to him.

He predicted that both films would be able to perform; however, achieving their maximum potential is where he sees the problem, “Both films will do well, but neither will accomplish their individual capacity. So, it’s unfortunate."

He lavished praise on the Aditya Dhar directorial and hinted at the future of Ranveer Singh’s character. He shared, “I have a vague idea of where the story is going to go and all of that. We’re going to have Hamza’s backstory, why he became who he is, and all of that. See, Dhurandhar is a phenomenon.” Meanwhile, Toxic has gained many eyeballs due to its star cast, including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and more.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale For Adults are all for a March 19 premiere.

