Director Special Elaichi Presents Best Actor Awards at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026 witnessed a powerful showcase of talent and celebration as Director Special Elaichi took center stage with its sponsored award categories. Adding gravitas to the evening, Rohan Bharel, CMO of Director Special Elaichi, presented awards across three key categories, reinforcing the brand’s association with excellence and achievement in cinema.

The spotlight shone bright as the 'Best Actor in a Negative Role' was jointly awarded to Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna for their impactful performances in Dhurandhar. Ahaan Panday took home the 'Best Actor Debut – Male' award for Saiyaara, marking a promising beginning to his journey in the film industry. The prestigious 'Best Actor – Male (Jury)' award was presented to Akshay Kumar, celebrating his consistent contribution and versatility on screen for Kesari: Chapter 2.

Director Special Elaichi’s brand presence extended far beyond the awards stage. With strong visibility through stage integrations, ad placements, and an on-stage brand representative, the brand ensured a seamless and impactful connection with the audience. This was further amplified through strategic OOH (out-of-home) and radio promotions, creating widespread recall and engagement.

The PFA zone, powered by Director Special Elaichi, added another dynamic layer to the event. Celebrities such as Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Shriya Saran, Prajakta Koli, Kiran Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Shekhar Suman, among others, engaged in insightful conversations around success, celebration, and individuality.

The red carpet too sparkled with the presence of leading names like Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Disha Patani, making it a truly star-studded affair.

With a perfect blend of recognition, star power, and strategic branding, Director Special Elaichi’s sponsored awards segment stood out as one of the highlights of the evening.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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