Director Special Elaichi Shines at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026; Huma Qureshi to Kiran Rao Attend

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026 turned into a spectacular celebration of cinema, fashion, and star power, with Director Special Elaichi stepping in as the 'Success Partner' for the evening. The collaboration brought together the who’s who of the film and entertainment industry, blending glamour with meaningful brand storytelling.

Pinkvilla’s partnership with Director Special Elaichi was seamlessly integrated across the event, creating a strong and memorable brand presence. From on-ground activations to high-visibility integrations, the brand ensured it remained at the center of conversations throughout the night. Their association went beyond traditional branding, aligning with the spirit of success, celebration, and individuality that the event embodies.

The red carpet was nothing short of dazzling, with A-listers like Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Ahaan Panday, Mohit Suri, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, and Rakul Preet Singh, among many others, turning heads with their presence. Filmmakers and industry stalwarts like Mohit Suri and David Dhawan further elevated the star quotient of the night.

A standout highlight was the PFA (Pre Function Area) zones, which saw over 60 celebrities engaging in candid conversations. These interactions revolved around their personal journeys, definitions of success, celebration rituals, and what being alpha means to them today. Celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Shriya Saran, Prajakta Koli, Kiran Rao, Shekhar Suman, and Saumya Tandon were among those who lit up the Director Special Elaichi PFA zone with their presence.

The brand’s visibility extended across multiple touchpoints — from stage integrations and advertisements to a dedicated brand representative presence on stage. Director Special Elaichi also leveraged OOH (out-of-home) and radio promotions, amplifying the event’s reach and recall value beyond the venue.

With a perfect blend of celebrity engagement, immersive brand storytelling, and high-impact visibility, Director Special Elaichi’s association with Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2026 stood out as a benchmark collaboration — one that truly celebrated success in style.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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