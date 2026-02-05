Disha Patani’s rumored boyfriend Talwiinder breaks silence on their relationship: “I fall in love everyday”

Disha Patani and Punjabi indie artist Talwiinder grabbed attention when they were spotted at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur. Rumors of them dating spread like wildfire when the duo was snapped hand-in-hand at a popular music event hosted in Mumbai. Now, the musician has finally spoken about their alleged relationship.

Talwiinder breaks the silence on dating Disha Patani

Disha Patani and Talwiinder are the new rumored couple in town that everyone has their eyes on. With the way the Indie musician conceals his identity by painting his face during his concerts, it’s pretty evident that he wants to keep his personal life private. But the alleged lovebirds became the talk of the town after being spotted together at multiple events.

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the performer opened up about his love life, which revolves around Bollywood actress Disha Patani. While talking to the publication, Talwiinder underscored that he and Disha don’t want to give in to the pressure of the rumors. “It is what it is. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I’ll just leave it at that,” he stated.

While the singer didn’t officially confirm his relationship with Baaghi 2 actress, he stated that he is falling in love right now. “If you remember, I’d also said that I fall in love everyday. So, I guess I am falling in love right now,” expressed the popular musician, adding that he doesn’t want to feed anything to the ongoing rumors.

In the same interview, he also spoke about their unexpected appearance at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding that recently concluded in Udaipur. According to the singer, he had just met Disha before the celebrity couple’s wedding. “So, all this attention caught us off guard,” revealed Talwiinder.

For those unaware, Talwinder Singh Sidhu is a singer, songwriter, and producer who was born in Punjab but raised in California. The performer likes to hide his face with makeup, letting his craft speak for itself. The musician is credited for tracks like Kammo Ji, Dhundhala, Wishes, Pal Pal, Tu, and more.

As for Disha, she will be making a special appearance in Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo, releasing in cinemas on February 13, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 8 Hindi Movies Releasing in February 2026 in Theaters: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo to Shanaya Kapoor starrer Tu Yaa Main