Diwali 2026: Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and other celebs share heartfelt wishes

The festival of lights is finally here! Celebrities across regional boundaries extended their warm wishes to the fans and well-wishers on the occasion of Deepawali. Here's a compilation of Indian actors/actresses' special Diwali posts from their social media handles.

Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture of him with a box of sweets. He captioned the picture with,"Wishing you all a very sweet Diwali, filled with love, laughter and lots of mithai!"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures alongside her husband and actor Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to wish Happy Diwali. She captioned her post, "Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of pictures with her father Randhir Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor, and sister Karisma Kapoor. She captioned it, "Jeena yahan, marna yahan, maa aur papa ke siva janaa kahaan (Live here, die here. Where to go, without mom and dad) Happy Diwali people… It’s always all about loving your parents… always.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dropped the first glimpse of their son, Vihaan, on the occasion of Diwali. They wrote, "Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light, and happiness."

Telugu star Ram Charan extended wishes to fans. He tweeted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Have a safe and beautiful Diwali." Allu Arjun shared a picture of Goddess Laxmi and tweeted, "Happy Diwali to each and everyone of you."

Actor Dhanush also wished his fans. He wrote, "Heartfelt Deepavali wishes to everyone. May every heart be filled with joy, and may the light of love spread through every home."

Other celebs who extended their wishes on the occasion of Diwali 2026 include Jr NTR, Mohanlal, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, and more.

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