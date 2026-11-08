Diwali 2026: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's son Vihaan's first photo wins hearts, Alia Bhatt and Kajol React

Popular celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a sweet surprise for their fans this festive season. The couple dropped a fresh picture on their Instagram handle while wishing their well-wishers a Happy Diwali. However, what caught everyone's attention was baby Vihaan. The picture includes the first clear glimpse of their baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal.

Sharing the adorable picture on their social media handles, the couple wrote, "Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light, and happiness." In the picture, all three were enjoying the festive mood in traditional outfits. Katrina opted for a yellow embroidered traditional outfit, while Vicky flaunted his charm in a cream embroidered kurta. Both were sitting on the floor, looking at their son, who was standing and smiling while raising one hand in joy.

The picture went viral on social media within minutes. Several celebrities, industry friends, and fans reacted to the picture and extended their warm Diwali wishes.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently celebrating the success of Ramayana, commented, "Uffff..." (with several red hearts). Kajol wrote, "Awwww..." (along with emoticons). Patralekhaa wrote, "Cutest." Other celebs who commented on the picture include Bhavana Panday, Gauhar Khan, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, and more.

Fans also flooded the comments with positive remarks. A fan wrote, "Vihaan is looking just like Katrina ma'am." Another one remarked, "Just imagine a kid saying my mother is Katrina and my father is Vicky Kaushal." A third one commented, "All the cuties in one frame."

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.

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