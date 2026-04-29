DJ Yogii reveals what it’s really like spinning for Virat Kohli, Nora Fatehi, Karan Aujla and more: "Tracks that evoke nostalgia..."

In the world of high-profile parties and luxury celebrations, DJ Yogii has built a distinctive reputation. From exclusive after-parties to opulent destination weddings, his music has become a defining element of some of the most talked-about celebrity gatherings in recent times.

Over the years, DJ Yogii has performed for an impressive roster of names, including Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Nora Fatehi, Karan Aujla, Harrdy Sandhu, and Sagar Bhatia, among others.

“What makes these experiences memorable isn’t just the guest list, but the atmosphere,” he shares. According to him, these gatherings are typically intimate and high-energy, where music plays a central role in shaping the overall experience.

The DJ recalls moments when artists and well-known personalities have personally appreciated his sets. “It’s especially rewarding when people who understand music and performance connect with my style; those genuine reactions are incredibly validating," he notes. His sets often blend Bollywood and Punjabi music with international elements

Interestingly, when it comes to creative control, DJ Yogii finds a balance between direction and instinct. While some celebrity events come with a clear brief or mood board, many clients trust him to shape the evening's vibe. “That balance between understanding preferences and introducing something fresh is what defines the experience,” he explains.

His approach to curation is both deliberate and intuitive. “I like to create a narrative, starting with a certain mood and gradually elevating the energy,” he says. His sets seamlessly blend Bollywood, Punjabi, and international sounds, often incorporating exclusive edits that aren’t widely accessible. The goal, he adds, is to keep things sophisticated yet emotionally engaging.

Looking ahead, DJ Yogii has his sights set on taking Indian music to a larger global stage. From international festivals to cross-cultural collaborations and even film soundtracks, he’s eager to explore new creative avenues. “I’d also love to be part of experiences where music intersects with fashion, luxury, and art on a bigger scale,” he reveals.

“Tracks that evoke nostalgia while still feeling contemporary always stand out,” he says. Particularly at celebrity gatherings, well-crafted Bollywood and Punjabi edits, along with high-energy crossover tracks, tend to strike the perfect balance between comfort and novelty.

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